Fort Scott photographer offers free portrait session for veterans

A Fort Scott photography offered free portrait sessions for veterans over the weekend.

In His Photography by Mitch Baker and the Fort Scott Nazarene Church held the event Saturday and Sunday.

All local veterans were invited to attend the session. They were encouraged to bring a photo of themselves during service that could be used for their current portrait.

Veterans received a free 8x10 professional portrait.

Mitch Baker said this is the second time he's done the free portrait session. Last year, it was only for church members but this year he decided to open it up to everyone.

Baker told Eyewitness News he decided to do the session because he has several family members that have served.

"God has blessed me more than I could ever deserve, and I want to be able to use the talents he gave to bring honor to those who deserve it even more," said Baker.

For more information on In His Image Photography, visit their Facebook page here.