44 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Reno County, 43 recovered

The Reno County Health Department announced Wednesday 44 confirmed cases of COVID-19, along with 43 recoveries.

Reno County has tested over 1,800 people, with 1,768 of those tests returning negative for a positive case rate of 2.43%. However, only 2.88% of the county's population has been tested.

The most recent positive case of COVID-19 in Reno County is a woman in her 50's with an unknown source of exposure. She is currently following CDC guidelines and is self-isolating in her home.

Nick Baldetti, Reno County's Health Department Director and Reno County's Health Officer said he continues to encourage practicing good hygiene. He said residents should depend on health authorities to present the most accurate information on COVID-19.