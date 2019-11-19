Foundation makes $1 million donation to fund Carousel Gardens at Botanica

A piece of Wichita history's new life gets a big-time boost as it prepares for people to ride once again.

the Fred and Mary Koch Foundation and Koch Industries Tuesday made a $1-million donation to fund the Carousel Gardens at Botanica.

The donation aims to establish Wichita's premier garden, featuring the former Joyland carousel that was a staple of the city's former amusement park for decades.

Botanica says the new gardens will create a magical space for children and adults.

"We try to take what we have and turn it into a miracle," Botanica Executive Director Marty Miller says. "And just like the seasons change, it's a miracle what happens here, but it doesn't happen without people. And what we do, is we make smiles."

Miller says the entire project is just about that: memories made and smiles that guests will have from visiting the Koch Carousel Gardens.