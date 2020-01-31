Four-month-old beats brain cancer and rings the bell

A four-month old baby girl beat brain cancer and got to ring the bell signifying that she is cancer free.

(Photo Courtesy: GoFundMe)

CBS 17 reports Lillian Grace Borden was born in September 2019.

After she was born, her parents noticed something wasn't quite right. She had trouble moving her limbs. When her parents took her to the doctors, something was spotted on her brain. That's when her mom,Shari Borden, decided to flew them to UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in Oakland, California.

“By the time of her next MRI, just days later, the tumor was larger and now ran from her brain stem down her spinal cord to below her shoulders,” the parents said. "They offered little hope—the tumor was inoperable and growing aggressively—but proceeded with a biopsy. The results indicated the tumor was an aggressive stage 3-4 malignant glioma. A tiny ray of hope existed in a recently approved targeted chemotherapy for tumors of a certain genetic makeup. But they needed to act fast if there was to be any chance of saving Lily.”

After a round of general chemotherapy, her parents got the go-ahead to put her on a new, targeted kind of chemotherapy.

It worked, and Lily's tumor was gone. She rang the bell January 25.

