Fourteen confirmed COVID-19 cases in Reno County

Reno County officials say the county has now seen fourteen confirmed cases of COVID-19. The newest positive case is a woman in her 60s. They do not know how she was exposed to the virus.

Health officials say she is in home isolation for now, per CDC guidelines.

The county says four previously confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Reno County have since completed recovery and are nonsymptomatic per disease investigation guidelines furnished by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

The Reno County Health Department also has a self-reporting form hosted on its COVID-19 Information Center (https://www.renogov.org/741/COVID-19).

The Health Department wants residents to self-report their symptoms to help track case contact and spread within the county.