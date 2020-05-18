Fourth inmate dies of COVID-19 at Lansing Correctional Facility

The Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) reports a fourth inmate at the Lansing Correctional Facility (LCF) has died due to COVID-19.

The KDOC said the inmate, a man who was over the age of 60 with underlying medical conditions, tested positive for the virus on April 29 and was transferred to the hospital on May 1. He died Saturday, May 16.

The man was serving a sentence for charges including aggravated robbery and first-degree murder. He had been in prison at LCF since December 1989 and his earliest possible release date was set for Oct. 1, 2020. For the privacy of his family and due to confidentiality laws, the KDOC did not release his name nor his underlying medical conditions. His family has been notified.

The Lansing Correctional Facility has the capacity to house 2,432 inmates. To date, 750 inmates and 88 staff members at the prison have tested positive for COVID-19. Eight-one inmates and 41 staff members have recovered from the disease while four (4) inmates and two (2) staff members have died.

For information on the KDOC’s response to COVID-19, visit https://www.doc.ks.gov/kdoc-coronavirus-updates.