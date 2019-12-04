Fred VanVleet spreads holiday cheer to young fans at Toronto toy store

The Toronto Raptors Wednesday shared video of former Shocker and emerging NBA star Fred VanVleet helping celebrate the Christmas spirit by spreading the love in his new city.

Toronto Raptors' Fred VanVleet passes the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

The Raptors guard paid for several young fans to go on a shopping spree at a Toys R Us in Toronto..Before distributing the material gifts, he gave time for fans, enjoying conversations with them, signing autographs and joining them for selfies.

VanVleet, who broke onto the world stage in last year's NBA championship run with the Raptors is off to a hot start in his third NBA season, averaging about 18.7 points and 7.4 assists per game.

The Raptors are off to a 15-5 start to the 2019-2020 season, tied for first in the Atlantic Division of the NBA Eastern Conference.