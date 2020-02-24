'Freddy' of Freddy's Frozen Custard honored on 95th birthday

Freddy Simon, the face of popular Wichita-based restaurant chain, Freddy's Frozen Custard, celebrated his 95th birthday Monday. With that comes an honor from the local medical community.

Ascension Via Christi honored Freddy by naming a conference room at St. Joseph hospital in his honor. The Simon family includes long-time donors to the Via Christi Foundation.

Freddy has served on the fundraiser's golf tournament board for more than 30 year.

"The Simon family are just wonderful Wichitans," says Via Christi Foundation President David Alexander. "They are very generous. They support many different charities in this town and they are really vested in Wichita."

The Simon family also helped refurbish areas around St. Joseph, close to where Freddy and his wife, Norma Jean, raised their six children.

