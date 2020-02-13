Frederick Koch, low-profile Koch brother, dies at 86

Frederick Koch, who kept a low profile as an arts benefactor rather than joining his rich family's oil business, has died. He was 86.

His friend and longtime assistant John Olsen told the New York Times Koch died at his Manhattan home on Wednesday of heart failure.

Koch was the oldest of four sons of Fred Koch of Wichita, Kansas.

He chose not to be a part of the family business that became the multinational corporation Koch Industries but used his share of stock to help support a career as a benefactor of the arts and historic preservation.

Another Koch brother, David, died in August at the age of 79.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)