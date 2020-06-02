Fish for free in Kansas this weekend

Every year, Kansas allows people to fish without a license during the first weekend in June.

This year, those days fall on Saturday, June 6, and Sunday, June 7. People participating in the free fishing weekend are allowed to fish on any public Kansas waters. However, some restrictions still apply.

Each person fishing can only use up to two fishing poles, a permit is required for three.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism typically announces the free fishing dates on its website.

You can find spots across Kansas to cast your line here.