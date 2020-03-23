Free lunches for Wichita students this week

Schools are closed, but kids in Wichita can still get school lunches beginning this week. Here’s how.

On Monday and Tuesday (March 23 and 24), lunches for kids will be provided by Meddys. All parents need to do is stop by one of the four locations below between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. while supplies last. Children receiving meals MUST be present to receive a meal.

• Marshall Middle School – 1510 N. Payne

• Mueller Aerospace and Engineering Discover Magnet – 2500 E 18th N, 67214

• Jardine STEM & Career Explorations Academy – 3550 Ross Parkway, 67210

• Truesdell Middle School – 2464 S Glenn, 67217

Again, the information above is for Monday and Tuesday, only.

Starting on Wednesday, March 25, meals will be made available at more locations. All children 18 years old and under can receive a free meal. There is no paperwork or signup required. Once again, the child must be present in order to receive a meal.

There will be drive-up and walk-up service available. And, you can pick up meals at any school, regardless of where your child attends.

If you have a child with special dietary needs, you can contact Nutrition Services at (316) 973-2178 for assistance.

The locations are:

• Allison Traditional Magnet Middle School - 221 S. Seneca

• Brooks Center for STEM and the Arts Magnet - 3802 E. 27th St. N.

• Chisholm Trail Elementary School - 6015 Independence St., Park City

• Coleman Middle School - 1544 N. Governeour Rd.

• Curtis Middle School - 1031 S. Edgemoor St.

• Hadley Middle School - 1101 Dougherty Ave.

• Hamilton Middle School - 1407 S. Broadway

• Isely Traditional Magnet Elementary School - 5256 N. Woodlawn, Bel Aire

• Jardine STEM and Career Explorations Academy - 3550 Ross Parkway

• Marshall Middle School - 1510 Payne St.

• Mayberry Cultural and Fine Arts Magnet Middle School - 207 S. Sheridan St.

• Mead Middle School - 2601 E. Skinner St.

• Mueller Aerospace & Engineering Discovery Magnet - 2500 E. 18th St. N.

• Pleasant Valley Middle School - 2220 W. 29th St. N.

• Robinson Middle School - 328 N. Oliver

• Truesdell Middle School - 2464 S. Glenn Ave.

• White Elementary School - 5148 S. Kansas St.

• Wilbur Middle School - 340 N. Tyler Rd.