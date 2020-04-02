Freezing drizzle early Friday

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that much colder air will continue to slide into Kansas during the overnight hours. Some light freezing drizzle will develop across central and northern Kansas, which could lead to a few slick areas. Winter weather advisories have been posted.

Low temperatures will range from the teens in the northwest to lower 30s in south central Kansas. Wind chills will be even lower for most areas, and could be as cold as single digits in northern Kansas. Some clearing is likely by Friday afternoon with winds continuing to gust from the north.

A cold night is expected Friday night, so any tender plants might need to be covered.

Look for a warming trend to kick in during the weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Scattered showers, breezy and much colder. S/N 15-25; gusty. Low: 34.

Tomorrow: Showers early; mostly cloudy, windy, and colder. Wind: N 15-25; gusty. High: 47.

Tomorrow night: Decreasing clouds. Wind: N/NE 5-15. Low: 31.

Sat: High: 55 Partly cloudy

Sun: High: 69 Low: 39 Increasing clouds; warmer.

Mon: High: 79 Low: 55 Decreasing clouds. Breezy.

Tue: High: 82 Low: 58 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 75 Low: 56 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 68 Low: 52 Partly cloudy.