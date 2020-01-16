Winter storm rolls across Kansas tonight, icy AM commute

Meteorologist Mark Larson says the winter storm that plows through Kansas tonight will slowly push off to our east Friday afternoon. Freezing rain, sleet and accumulating ice are all concerns for eastern parts of our state through midday Friday.

Areas of light snow and sleet will move east-northeastward overnight and change to freezing rain through early Friday morning. Roads will be icy across eastern Kansas early tomorrow so allow extra time for travel and slow down. A tenth or two of ice could build-up will be possible in a few spots, downing tree limbs and could cause some brief power outages.

Freezing rain will change to rain from south to north across eastern Kansas as temperatures rise above 32 degrees. We can expect improving road and weather conditions tomorrow afternoon. The western half of our state will see mostly sunny skies with temps climbing into the 40s and lower 50s.

Gusty southerly winds will crank-up Friday, topping 35 to 40 mph at times, throughout the day and into the evening hours.

Friday's weather-maker will be long gone by this weekend. It'll be breezy Saturday with lighter winds Sunday and highs in the 40s.

Martin Luther King Day, Monday, will also be dry but MUCH colder with highs in the 30s nearly statewide.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Sleet and freezing rain. Wind: E/SE 10-20; gusty late. Low: 31.

Tomorrow: Freezing rain changes to rain then ends around midday; breezy. Wind: SE/S 15-25; gusty. High: 41.

Tomorrow Night: Gradual clearing. Wind: S/NW 20-30; gusty. Low: 29.

Sat: High: 43 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Sun: High: 44 Low: 22 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 35 Low: 17 Sunny and cold.

Tue: High: 45 Low: 20 Partly cloudy; breezy. Wintry mix o-night.

Wed: High: 42 Low: 30 Wintry mix early; mostly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: High: 40 Low: 34 Periods of rain possible.

Meteorologist Mark Larson says the winter storm that plows through Kansas tonight will slowly push off to our east Friday afternoon. Freezing rain, sleet and accumulating ice are all concerns for eastern parts of our state through midday Friday.

Areas of light snow and sleet will move east-northeastward overnight and change to freezing rain through early Friday morning. Roads will be icy across eastern Kansas early tomorrow so allow extra time for travel and slow down. A tenth or two of ice could build-up will be possible in a few spots, downing tree limbs and could cause some brief power outages.

Freezing rain will change to rain from south to north across eastern Kansas as temperatures rise above 32 degrees. We can expect improving road and weather conditions tomorrow afternoon. The western half of our state will see mostly sunny skies with temps climbing into the 40s and lower 50s.

Gusty southerly winds will crank-up Friday, topping 35 to 40 mph at times, throughout the day and into the evening hours.

Friday's weather-maker will be long gone by this weekend. It'll be breezy Saturday with lighter winds Sunday and highs in the 40s.

Martin Luther King Day, Monday, will also be dry but MUCH colder with highs in the 30s nearly statewide.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Sleet and freezing rain likely. Wind: E/SE 10-20; gusty late. Low: 31.

Tomorrow: Freezing rain changes to rain then ends around midday; breezy. Wind: SE/S 15-25; gusty. High: 41.

Tomorrow Night: Gradual clearing. Wind: S/NW 20-30; gusty. Low: 29.

Sat: High: 43 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Sun: High: 44 Low: 22 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 35 Low: 17 Sunny and cold.

Tue: High: 45 Low: 20 Partly cloudy; breezy. Wintry mix o-night.

Wed: High: 42 Low: 30 Wintry mix early; mostly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: High: 40 Low: 34 Periods of rain possible.