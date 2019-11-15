Friday, Nov. 15, marks 60th anniversary of Clutter family murders near Holcomb

Sixty years ago Friday, two ex-convicts broke into a rural Holcomb family's home looking for a safe. They didn't find one, but did find all but two members of the Clutter family.

In one of the most infamous crimes in U.S. history, Perry Smith and Richard Hickock killed Herb Clutter, his wife Bonnie and two of their children, Nancy and Kenyon. Author Truman Capote immortalized the crime in his groundbreaking book, "In Cold Break."

The Clutter home still stands in Finney County and earlier this year, was up for auction. Before it gained notoriety for being the site of a crime that shook the nation, the home was "the jewel of the small town of Holcomb," a realtor.com article about the property says.

Smith and Hickcock received the death penalty for the Clutler murders. On April 14, 1965, they died by hanging at the Kansas State Penitentiary in Lansing.

