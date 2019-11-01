'Friendgsgiving' experience coming to Wichita theaters

Ramping up to Thanksgiving, movie theaters across the United States are set to host a unique experience for fans of an iconic sitcom that this fall, celebrated its 25th anniversary.

More than 15 years since the final credits rolled on the series finale of "Friends," the show's maintained its popularity. Among fan favorites are the show's Thanksgiving episodes.

On Nov. 24 and 25, 700 theaters are hosting a two-day screening of "Friends" Thanksgiving episodes. Among them are Wichita's AMC theater at 3151 N. Penstemon Street (near 29th North and Rock Road) and the Regal Theater at 9150 W. 21st Street (near 21st and Tyler) in West Wichita.

The AMC Theater in Manhattan is also listed as a host theater for the two-day celebration. You can find theaters closest to you hosting "Friendsgiving" screenings and navigate to buy your tickets here.