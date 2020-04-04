Family, friends drive by home to honor Wichita teen who died of rare brain tumor

Nearly 100 cars, filled with family and friends drove by the Schreiber’s home Saturday morning to honor and celebrate the life of Jessica Schreiber.

“Jess was a vibrant, lively, energetic young lady,” said her volleyball coach and close family friend Russell Schrock. “She loved life.”

At 19-years-old, Jessica lost her battle against a rare brain tumor on Tuesday, exactly eight months after her diagnosis.

“The way she responded to her diagnosis, to the fight, everything was just amazing,” said Schrock. “That’s what mattered, the way she responded to the diagnosis and the hardships.”

Jessica graduated from Northwest last year and had plans to attend Central Florida for college, but couldn’t because of her health.

Her family says she loved animals, especially horses, but they’ll always remember her love for life.

“Her love of people, love of animals and just love of life in general,” said Schrock. “She was a happy gal.”

Due to COVID-19, the family says there is no service for Jessica planned right now, that’s why friends and family organized the drive by to celebrate her life.

“It was awesome to see the turnout,” said Schrock. “This was organized in about 48 hours and there was probably 80 or 100 cars that were able to make it today.”

If you want to help with medical and funeral expenses for the family, you can donate by clicking here.