Friends, family honor life of woman killed in crash involving Dodge City police vehicle

As the Kansas Highway Patrol continues investigating

last month's deadly crash involving a Dodge city police patrol vehicle, a community gathers to honor the life of the woman who died.

The crash happened Jan. 25, involving a Dodge City police officer responding to a burglary call without lights or sirens. The officer's patrol vehicle crashed into Vanessa Guzman's car. The mother died at the scene.

Friends and family gathered Tuesday night near the scene of that crash to pay tribute to Guzman. They say she will always be remembered with love by everyone who met her.

Friends and family say Guzman was one of a kind. Irving Ordaz, Guzman's boyfriend and the father to her daughter, says they decided to gather Tuesday because their daughter, Cali, turns 6.

"Sometimes she wakes up and asks if her mom is going to come home, when her mom is going to come home," Ordaz says. "I have to remind her every morning that her mom passed away, that she's in Heaven, she's with God, she's with her grandma, with her family."

Ordaz says losing Guzman has been hard on the whole family, especially his daughter.

"We can't get that back. We're never going to get that back," he says. "it hurts. It hurts bad."

Ordaz says he wants Cali to always remember the kind of mother she had.

"She was the best mom in the world," he says. "Remember, she has a very beautiful mom, a mom that really cared about us, that really loved us."

The Dodge City Police Department says it's cooperating as the KHP investigates the crash.