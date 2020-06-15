Friends of Savannah Schneider heartbroken, but glad to have closure

The search for a Wichita woman reported missing a little more than two weeks ago ends as Wichita police identify the body found by a search group south of Haysville Saturday as that of 23-year-old Savannah Schneider.

(Source: Wichita Police Department)

Monday, Eyewitness News learned more about Schneider, speaking with friends who say they're heartbroken, but also glad to have closure.

Simone Shields who reported Schneider missing spoke about places and experiences that will always remind her of her friend.

"Every time I go to Freddy's (Frozen Custard), I'm going to think about her. That was her favorite spot," Shields says. "Any time I travel now, I'm always going to think about her because she always said, 'I want to go places with you.' Now I'm going to carry her with me everywhere i go."

Shields says Schneider was like a little sister to her. She says Schneider recently was struggling after the deaths of her father, step father and mother, all within a year.

While devastated to lose her friend, Shields says there is a sense of relief with the closure.

"Our biggest worry was not knowing and I'm glad I know she is found and that she can be put next to her mom where she belongs," she says.

Wichita police say they're still working to determine the circumstances surrounding Schneider's death. The one thing her friends know is how much she will be missed.

"Savannah was bright. She had a glowing personality. I loved being around her, she made me laugh. He hugs were warm and genuine," friend Stacy Patterson says.

Schneider's friends say they're also thankful for the work a volunteer group put in to find the missing woman.