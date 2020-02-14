Frigid Friday; Big-time weekend warm-up

Meteorologist Mark Larson says it won't be nearly as cold Valentines Day as it was Thursday, but it'll be breezy and our weekend looks awesome with highs soaring into the 50s.

We'll see a mix of sun and clouds Friday afternoon with highs ranging from the lower 30s northeast to the near 50 for parts of far western Kansas. Southerly winds will crank-up this afternoon and gust over 30 mph at times later in the day.

Temps will hover in the low to mid 30s this evening then we'll see some passing clouds overnight but we'll all stay dry.

Afternoon highs will soar into the lower 50s Saturday under a mostly sunny sky and it'll be even warmer Sunday with highs getting close to 60 degrees for some. Winds should be much lighter Sunday too making it the pick day of the weekend.

Temps will stay warm Presidents Day Monday and we'll stay dry as a rain-maker passes to our southeast early next week.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy; breezy by afternoon. Wind: SE/S 15-25; gusty. High: 36.

Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy; decreasing winds late. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 32.

Tomorrow: Turning mostly sunny by afternoon. Breezy early. Wind: S/NW 10-15. High: 51.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Wind: NW/SE 5-10. Low: 29.

Sun: High: 56 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 60 Low: 41 Partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 41 Low: 29 Mostly cloudy, breezy and MUCH colder.

Wed: High: 40 Low: 21 Mostly to partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 45 Low: 22 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 48 Low: 27 Partly to mostly cloudy; breezy.