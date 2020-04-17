Frigid Friday morning followed by weekend warm-up

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says last night’s storm system is in our rear-view mirror, but the breeze is still blowing and it’s another unseasonably cold morning across Kansas. Wake-up temperatures in the 20s and 30s will climb into the 50s this afternoon as skies slowly turn sunny.

Even though Doppler Radar is relatively quiet, a wintry mix fell on parts of central Kansas overnight and some area roads are slippery, mainly north of Wichita. A winter weather advisory is in effect until 7 a.m.

Our next weak weather maker will move through the state Saturday night bringing with it a few showers/rumbles of thunder, however nothing heavy nor severe is expected. Also happening this weekend, a warm-up as highs climb into the 60s and 70s.

Next week looks even warmer as most days will climb into the 70s, which is above average for late April. We have our eye on a mid-week weather maker that should bring widespread showers and storms to the state.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Clearing and cooler. Wind: N 10-20g. High: 54.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Wind: N/S 5-10. Low: 32.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds; chance of rain/thunder late. Wind: S 10-20g. High: 65.

Tomorrow Night: Isolated showers/storms. Wind: S/W 5-10. Low: 48.

Sun: High: 70. Low: 46. Partly cloudy; warmer.

Mon: High: 73. Low: 52. Mostly sunny and warm.

Tue: High: 75. Low: 53. Partly cloudy and breezy; chance of storms late.

Wed: High: 69. Low: 54. Showers/storms, mainly in the morning.

Thu: High: 78. Low: 51. Breezy and warmer; chance of storms late.