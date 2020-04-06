From parked cars, supporters gather to pray for Hutchinson hospital staff

While practicing social distancing by staying in their cars, people in Hutchinson Monday night came together in prayer for medical staff at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center.

With permission from the hospital, local churches invited people to briefly pull into the parking lot, flash their lights and say a silent prayer from their vehicles.

One pastor says it's a small gesture to show support for those keeping their community safe.

"Our staff is working under very stressful conditions, taking care of patients," says Richard Shank with Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. "Any opportunity to show appreciation for the patients and staff is greatly appreciated by all of Hutchinson."

As of Monday night, Reno County has at least 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19.