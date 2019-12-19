Frustrated neighbors hope permit denial stops 'nightclub' in S. Wichita

Wichita city leaders Thursday denied a request to allow a nightclub between a neighborhood and a church on the south side of town.

The business in question applied for a conditional-use permit with Wichita's planning commission. The permit would allow the business to operate as a nightclub. While city leaders denied that application Thursday, area homeowners say the business was already running as a nightclub, going back about six months.

Neighbors say the nightclub has been operating illegally for months and playing music until 2 a.m., despite noise complaints. In denying the application to legally allow the business to operate as a nightclub, the planning commission cited its location as a potential problem with the building sitting between homes and the church.

"So, if we know we wouldn't (allow a nightclub) in Reflection Ridge or Tall Grass, why are we doing it in south Wichita," says Sedgwick County Commissioner Michael O'Donnell, arguing against the business's application in the area he represents.

With the business's application to operate as a nightclub denied, neighbors say they hope the late-night music partying stops and they can finally get some sleep.