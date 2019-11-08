Wichita's Mark Arts fundraiser helps inspire decorating ideas for the holidays

If you want to get into the holiday spirit this weekend, Mark Arts has an event for you.

Designing Women, a volunteer group, will host the 53rd annual Holiday Tables at Mark Arts, 1307 N Rock Road, on Nov. 8-10.

Holiday Tables helps promote the Mark Arts' mission to appreciate and create art in an atmosphere of lifelong learning.

The galleries provide opportunities to view dining tables of all shapes and sizes that are decorated by individuals, nonprofit organizations and businesses. Each tablescape showcases the unique style and idea of the decorators.

The individual designs are sure to inspire attendees to get in the holiday spirit and provide ideas for decorating with the showcasing of home entertaining ideas.

Tickets available now at www.markartsks.com/holiday-tables/ or call 634-ARTS.