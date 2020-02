Nearly two dozen people gathered Thursday afternoon to pay their final respects to a Kansas veteran with no family.

Dignity Memorial said a graveside service was held for Ted M. Philips: born on April 5, 1946, and died January 29, 2020.

He was a Navy veteran. Nothing more is known about him since he was homeless and appeared to have no family, said viewer Ed Kemp.

Phillips' interment at the Kansas Veterans Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. and concluded with TAPS.