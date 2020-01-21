Funeral to be held for Vietnam Veteran with no known family

Vietnam veteran retired Sergeant David R Loften served in the United States Army from February 1969 through February 1989.

He passed away at his home in Junction City and he has no known immediate or extended family.

Jim Jacobs with Johnson Cremations and Funerals in Junction City contacted the Kansas Veterans Cemetery and they were able to quickly identify that Loften was deserving of a military honors funeral service.

Johnson Cremations and Funerals have volunteered their services for the memorial service.

The funeral service and burial will be Tuesday, January 21st at 1:30pm at the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery in Fort Riley near Manhattan.

All veterans and members of the public are invited to attend this memorial to honor this veteran as he has no other family to attend.

Here is a link to the obituary and funeral service information.

Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery at Fort Riley is located at 5181 Wildcat Creek Road, Manhattan, KS 66503.