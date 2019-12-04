Future of Andover Municipal Golf Course uncertain

ANDOVER, Kan (KWCH)

The future of the Andover Municipal Golf Course is undecided. City leaders are discussing other possible options for the land after the current course operator told the city it's no longer interested in running the course.

The course has been open since 1988. It's a 9 hole course sitting on 57 acres, but it may not stay that way. Jamie and Charles Ogden golf weekly at the course.

"As seniors, we play 9 holes for 40 bucks, with a cart... that's a cheap date," said the couple.

The city posted on facebook saying that the current operator of the course, Next Level, LLC, told the city it was no longer interested in running it.

Since then, city leaders have been talking about what to do with the land. One option, turn it into a park.

In August, the city sent out a request looking for other golf course management, but only one agency responded.

Then in October the council discussed options, like having the city run it, or turning it into a park with an area for disc golf. The facebook post says the city is now working with a design company to create a master plan for a park.

Golfers say they would be sad to see it go.

The city says no decision has been made on the future of the course and won't be made until it gets input from the community.

There's a meeting scheduled on monday to discuss different options for the golf course. It runs from 6 to 8 p-m at Andover Central High school.