Future still uncertain for Spirit AeroSystems employees

Spirit AeroSystems announced its plan to lay off 2,800 employees due to the temporary suspension of the Boeing 737 last week, but workers say they don't who will keep their jobs.

The Machinists Union held a meeting with Spirit employees on Saturday and revealed how many employees from each department, but what they don't know is who will go.

Employees say the company will use the "waterfall effect" in the process. That means newer employees will be laid off while senior employees will be shifted around to other jobs and most likely take a pay cut.

Richard Beckmeyer has been employed with Spirit for almost three years, but he doesn't know if that's enough time for him to keep his job.

"To this point, I have no idea if I'm gonna go; who else is possibly going to go, but I think for the most part people in my seniority and what not; we'll be okay. But at the same time, I'm really not sure. I don't get paid enough for that," said Beckmeyer.

Another Spirit employee, Joseph Rogers said so much is still unknown.

"As far as we know, we don't know who it's gonna be or from where or where we're going. You know when they hand you the paper basically," said Rogers.

What employees say they do know is that of the 2,800 employees set to be laid off 2,450 are hourly and 350 salary.

Union representatives say they hope to release more information Tuesday.