GCCC trustees announce plans to release external review report to Bradforth’s Family

Garden City Community College has received the final report from the independent, external review into the untimely death of student-athlete Braeden Bradforth, conducted by Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP. Following the Nov. 12, 2019 Board of Trustees meeting, the Board has announced that it will release the report for the external review to the family of Braeden Bradforth. The GCCC Administration and Board of Trustees believe it is important that this information be shared with Braeden’s family in an effort to respectfully communicate all of the information that GCCC has about Braeden’s unfortunate passing directly to his family and loved ones. GCCC is hopeful that the report will serve to answer any questions that still remain for Braeden’s family and continues to extend condolences following the tragedy.

Action Taken by GCCC for Improved Protocol and Practices in Athletics since August 1, 2018

Student safety and health continues to be of the utmost importance on our campus. Garden City Community College has taken a proactive role in improving processes and procedures across the entire campus since the summer of 2018. Those changes that directly impact athletics are:

•GCCC Sports Medicine Advisory Team Meeting—August 20, 2018. Topics of discussion included practice and game coverage, cleanliness of athletic training room, CPR and First Aid training, emergency action plans, checklist of items for football practice, injury reporting, and physicals. The team meets monthly and is comprised of the following key personnel:

○ Two team physicians (orthopedic and general practice)

○ Three GCCC athletic trainers

○ Head Athletic Trainer for St. Catherine Hospital

○ GCCC Nurse

○ GCCC Director of Athletics

○ GCCC VP for Student Services/Assistant Athletic Director

○ GCCC President

• Hired a third full-time Athletic Trainer – August 20, 2018.

• All coaching staff will now complete First Aid and CPR training on an annual basis.

• A new strength and conditioning coach was hired to plan and oversee conditioning programs for each athletic team-- January 3, 2019.

• The Athletic Department implemented immediate follow up welfare checks with players that leave practice.

• Policy has been developed for protocol in recognition and treatment of heat-related illness.

• Additional Campus Police personnel position was created in order to work towards providing 24/7 coverage.

• Athletic Training Policies and Procedures Manual has been drafted and is in review.

• Implemented modified practice times due to heat

• Purchased additional ice bath tubs and coordinating tents for use at the stadium during practices and games

• Implemented practice of a thorough review of the health physicals of student-athletes by the team physicians and athletic trainers prior to engaging in any athletically-related activities

• Hired Public Relations Director – September 17, 2018.

• Preliminary conversations about renovation and updates to the athletic training facilities at GCCC have begun

GCCC values student health and safety, and the GCCC Sports Medicine Advisory Team and the Athletic Director’s Office will function as a reviewing body for student-athlete health and safety concerns within the GCCC Athletic Department. These groups will consider any further recommendations for improvements of processes, procedures, or facilities which would directly benefit the safety, health, and security of GCCC student-athletes.

Garden City Community College exists to produce positive contributors to the economic and social well-being of society.