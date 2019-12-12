GOP Poll: Kobach frontrunner in U.S. Senate race, unless Pompeo runs

Former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach is the current Republican frontrunner for the soon-to-be-open U.S. Senate seat currently occupied by longtime senator, Pat Roberts.

That is, unless current U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo joins the race, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The Journal cites previously published internal Republican polling for the data. Of the 607 likely Kansas primary voters surveyed for the National Republican Senatorial Committee, 43% said they would support Kobach if Pompeo were not in the race.

If he were on the ballot, 54% would choose to support Pompeo. Then, Kobach would trail with 17%t, Rep. Roger Marshall with 11%, Kansas Senate President Susan Wagle with 4%, Wichita businessman Wink Hartman at 2% and former Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Dave Lindstrom at 1%

The Journal said with a little less than a year away, 10% of the voters surveyed said they're still undecided on the candidates.