GRAPHIC: Teen uses hidden cameras to record alleged parental abuse in Fla.

OKALOOSA CO., Fla. (WEAR/CNN) - A woman in Florida says her daughter tried to report abuse by her father for years, but no one believed her.

A mother in Florida says her daughter installed cameras to show her father's abuse at home. (WEAR, Nest, Okaloosa County Jail, Facebook, CNN)

The 14-year-old installed security cameras at home to prove it, and the videos led to the father's arrest. Damon Becnel has been charged with felony child abuse and misdemeanor tormenting an animal.

An arrest report states the teen turned over two videos to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office.

The mother gave permission to show one of the videos but asked her daughter's identity not be revealed.

It shows a man identified as Becnel apparently screaming, pointing and even headbutting the teen girl.

The male voice can be heard yelling at the dogs and threatening to kill it.

At one point, he appears to hit the animal and hold an object to the dog's neck. The sheriff's office report identifies that object as a knife.

The teen then jumps on top of the man in the video, yelling for him to stop.

"Dad stop!" she says.

The teen is shoved against the wall and headbutted.

According to the report, Becnel is a prominent local business owner. It lists his last known business as ABC Resorts in Destin.

The sheriff's office arrested Becnel on Jan. 2 after watching the videos brought to them by the victim. He is out of jail on $4,000 bond.

A community Facebook group created after the video was put on social media now has more than 2,500 members. One of the group's creators spoke but didn't want to be identified, because she previously worked with the Becnel family.

She says the purpose of the group is to ensure the safety of the girl and her animals.

"His behavior is, you know, we've all seen bits and pieces of that, but not that side of him in the familial sense," she said. "He's out, $2,000 bail on each charge against two of the most innocent creatures this earth has graced us with, a child and a puppy, and it's just, that's I think that's what everybody is just up in arms about. And I think it needs to be handled the right way or else it's going to get really bad."

Becnel is slated to go before a judge Feb. 4.

