GRAPHIC: Woman arrested after video of dog being stomped, dragged in Miss.

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - A Mississippi woman was charged with animal cruelty after a video of a dog being beaten was posted on Facebook by a concerned neighbor.

The woman in the video could be seen striking the dog, then yanking him backwards so hard that he flipped on the sidewalk.

According to Crystal Springs Police Chief Chris Palmer, numerous people called the police department reporting the disturbing incident to police after seeing the video on Facebook.

Police arrested the suspect at her home Saturday morning in Crystal Springs.

Madeline Winternheimer, 32, was charged with misdemeanor animal cruelty.

Her bond was set at $1,500, and she has since bonded out.

The dog was taken to a veterinarian for treatment. Police said the dog belonged to the woman’s mother, and it was returned to her.

In 2011, state lawmakers passed the Dog and Cat Pet Protection Law which charges first-time offenders with a misdemeanor for abusing their pets.

Rescuers and animal advocates say Mississippi needs stronger laws.

