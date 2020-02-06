Garden City man arrested, accused of threatening to kill wife after team's loss Sunday

Garden City police say officers arrested a man on Sunday after he made threats to kill his wife following a sports game on Sunday.

Police say around 10 p.m., officers were called to the east side of Garden City in reference to an aggravated assault in progress.

Dispatchers told police the woman who called, said the man was trying to kill her and had a shotgun pointed at her face.

Officers arrived and arrested 24-year-old Keith Hicks on the front steps of his home.

Through their investigation, officers learned the couple got into an argument over the game. When the opposing team won, Hicks became angry and allegedly battered the woman and pointed a gun in her face stating he was going to kill her.

Hicks was taken to the Finney County Jail. An affidavit was filed with the Finney County Attorney’s office requesting charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, criminal threat, and endangering a child