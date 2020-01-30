Garden City man arrested for strangling, beating woman in fight, police say

Garden City police arrest a man for charges including domestic battery following a fight Thursday in which police say, he strangled and beat a woman.

Police booked 39-year-old Tommy Lee Aguilar into the Finney County Jail following his arrest Thursday afternoon.

"An affidavit was filed with the Finney County Attorney's Office requesting charges of attempted murder in the second degree, aggravated domestic battery, violation of a protection order and interference with a law enforcement officer," Garden City police say.

Police say at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday, officers responded the a battery-in-progress call between a man and a woman in the 1200 block of East Fulton Avenue in Garden City.

Upon arrival, officers found Aguilar and a woman known to him.

"Aguilar was detained on the scene and separated from the woman," police say.

The investigation showed a physical fight occurred between Aguilar and the woman, police say.

"The woman tried to get away from Aguilar and fled to the area of 1200 East Fulton Avenue, where officers arrived on scene and quickly intervened, immediately taking Aguilar into custody," police say.

Police say the woman sustained significant injuries "as a result of being strangled and beaten by Aguilar." Police say EMS was called to the scene and the woman later sought treatment for her injuries at St. Catherine Hospital in Garden City.