Garden City man sentenced to life in prison for Jessica’s Law charges

A Garden City man has been sentenced to life in prison for child sex crimes.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said Douglas Heit, 50, pleaded no contest in October in Finney County District Court to two Jessica's Law counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child younger than 14 years of age.

The crimes occurred in August 2018.

Heit is ordered to serve two concurrent sentences of life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years. He is also subject to lifetime post-release supervision and sex offender registration.