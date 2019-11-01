Garden City middle school placed on lockdown after report of threat

Garden City's Kenneth Henderson Middle School Friday was placed on lockdown as a precaution following a report that a student made a verbal threat toward the school.

The principal of Kenneth Henderson Middle School says the Garden City Police Department immediately responded to investigate.

"After a thorough investigation, the Garden City Police Department determined there was no threat to the students and staff at the school," Kenneth Henderson Middle School Principal Jarrod Stoppel says in a letter to parents. "Kenneth Henderson administration will continue to work cooperatively with the Garden City Police Department in their investigation into this matter."

Stoppel advises parents to encourage their childre to report any information about any school-related incidents concerning possible threats to administrators/staff at the school or the Garden City Police Department."

Less than two weeks ago, a student was suspended in connection with a threat at Kenneth Henderson Middle school.

"As always, the primary goal of Kenneth Henderson Middle School is to provide a safe and positive learning environment for both students and staff," Stoppel says. "If you see something, say something."

