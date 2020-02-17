Garden City police identify man killed in weekend crash

The Garden City Police Department identifies the man killed in a Sunday, two-vehicle crash in the city as 24-year-old Matthew Rome, of Garden City.

Police say officers responded to the area of Mary Street and the Bypass to a crash involving a 1983 Ford LTD and a Ford F-150 pickup.

The Ford F LTD was traveling east in the 2600 block of East Mary Street when, reports say, the car ran a red stoplight. The Ford F-150 "was traveling south from the exit ramp of the Bypass and allegedly had the green light," police say. The truck continued through the intersection and hit the Ford LTD.

The Garden City Police Department says it's investigating whether alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Police say Rome died at St. Catherine Hospital in Garden City. Three other passengers in the Ford LTD were transported to Wichita in critical condition.

The driver of the Ford F-150 was treated at St. Catherine Hospital and released.

In its investigation into what happened in the crash, Garden City police ask for assistance. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information into what happened should call the Garden City Police Department at 620-276-1300, If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers 620-275-7807, or text your tip to Garden City PD, text GCTIP and your tip to Tip411 (847411).