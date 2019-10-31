Garden City police investigate rape reported Wednesday night

The Garden City Police Department investigates a rape reported in the city Wednesday night.

Police responded to St. Catherine hospital where a woman told officers she had been sexually assaulted.

"Officers learned that a woman was at her vehicle, which was parked near the area of the Garden City Community College when she was approached from behind by an unknown man who then forced her into her vehicle and sexually assaulted her," Garden City police say.

Police say the suspect is described as standing about six feet tall with an athletic build and brown or black messy-curly hair.

"At the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing black sweatpants, gray hooded sweatshirt, black t-shirt, and a dark-colored baseball-style hat," police say.

Anyone who may have witnessed what happened Wednesday night or has information related to what happened should call the Garden City Police Department at 620-276-1300 or Crime Stoppers at 620-375-7807. You can also text a tip to Garden City police by texting GCTIP and your tip to Tip411 (847411).