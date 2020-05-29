Garden City police seek help to locate suspect in drive-by shooting involving child

The Garden City Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a man believed to be involved a drive-by shooting early Tuesday morning involving a child.

Officers were called to the 700 block of E. Hazel around 2 a.m. for the crime.

They arrived a met the victim said they had recently returned home from returning errands when they saw a suspicious vehicle near their home.

The victims reported the suspicious vehicle pulled up beside their care and fired a gun at them. A small child was in the car.

No one was hurt in the shooting and the suspect fled the area.

Police have identified suspect as 18-year-old Jalen Paxson.

The Garden City Police Department is asking anyone who witnessed the incident or may have information related to the shooting, call the GCPD at 620-276-1300. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 620-275-7807, or text their tip to Garden City PD, text GCTIP and your tip to Tip411 (847411).