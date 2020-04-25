Garden City woman killed in Finney County crash

A woman is dead after a crash Friday in Finney County.

The crash happened just after 10 a.m. about five miles south of U-50 on U-83.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 2015 Chevrolet Cruze was traveling northbound on U-83 when it crossed the center line and hit a semi in the southbound lane.

After the initial impact, the Chevy went into a northbound ditch and the semi left the roadway entered the southbound ditch.

KHP says the driver of the Chevy, 40-year-old Norma Santoyo, died at the scene. The driver of the semi was taken to the hospital with a possible injury.

Santoyo was not wearing a seatbelt.