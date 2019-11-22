Garden City's Lee Richardson Zoo celebrates arrival of 2 snow leopards

Garden City's Lee Richardson Zoo celebrates the arrival of two snow leopards. One-and-a-half-year-old brothers Bodhi and Omid come to Garden City from the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

The Lee Richardson Zoo says the move was "a recommendation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums," and is part of the Snow Leopard Species survival plan that "works to collectively manage the snow leopard population in AZA member institutions in a manner that maximizes genetic diversity, encourages sustainability of the population, and enhances the conservation status of the species in the wild."

Snow leopards are listed as vulnerable, a step up from endangered, but still at a high risk for extinction, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List.

"They live in the highest elevations of the Himalaya Mountains in Asia and are at risk due to poaching and habitat loss," the Lee Richardson Zoo explains. "Their cryptically colored coat provides excellent camouflage in rocky outcroppings, and their adaptations and athletic abilities for surviving in their rugged habitat are astounding."

The zoo says snow leopards are usually solitary in the wild, but in Garden City, the plan calls for Bodhi and Omid to stay together "for the foreseeable future."