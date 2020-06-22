Garden salad mix sold in Kansas stores may be linked to intestinal illness outbreak

The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control are warning the public about a multi-state cyclospora outbreak that may be linked to a bagged garden salad mix.

The agencies said the products sold as ALDI Little Salad Bar Brand Garden Salad, Hy-Vee Brand Garden Salad, or Jewel-Osco Signature Farms Garden Salad and purchased at ALDI, Hy-Vee, and Jewel-Osco stores in Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Minnesota, and Nebraska should be thrown away even if some has been eaten and no one has gotten sick.

There have been 76 illnesses and 16 hospitalizations reported, including in Kansas and Missouri, in connection with the outbreak.

Cyclospora is an intestinal illness linked to objects contaminated with infected stool, including water, fruits, and vegetables that have not been properly washed.