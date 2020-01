A gas leak Sunday night has shut down US-54 in Pratt County.

Dispatchers say it was reported just after 6:30 p.m. just east of Cullison.

Crews have shut down US 281 in Pratt to 183 in Greensburg. Traffic is currently being diverted. Drivers will want to avoid the area.

There are no reports of injuries.

Officials haven't said what caused the gas leak.

Eyewitness News will continue to monitor the situation and bring you the latest updates on-air and online.