Genesis Health Clubs announces temporary closures, owner reaches out to President Trump

Genesis Health Clubs owner Rodney Steven addressed a recorded message on Twitter to President Donald Trump, asking for action to help alleviate the situation concerning the coronavirus and impacts on businesses like his in the effort slow its spread.

This week, Genesis temporarily closed 50 locations in six states. Steven says this includes a temporary layoff of 4,000 employees. The closures follow preventative recommendations and mandates at the federal and state levels.

In his video message on Twitter, Steven asks the president to do one of two things.

"One, shut the country down so we can achieve your 15-day timeline to beat this virus," Steven says. "Shut it down. Let's shut it down now."

A second action Steven requests is for an opportunity for businesses like his to reopen, moving forward with precautions in place.

"...Let us open and get back to work and open our businesses," he says. "I'm so sorry to ask. We just need to do one or the other. If you're going to close down more later, please do it now. A slow bleed will be more detrimental. I would hate to be in your position, but thank your for all that you do."

If you're a Genesis member, the company says you'll receive a prorated credit to our account for the time your gym is closed.

"We plan to reopen as soon as possible, following local, state, and national guidance," Steven says in a letter to members on the company's website.

