The IRS is rolling out a new website to let Americans track when the IRS will deposit their economic impact payments.

The site will be ready sometime in mid-April. Once it's up and running, you enter your social security number, date of birth and address to track your payment.

The site will also have a place for you to enter your bank account information. The IRS recommends using direct deposit. It says if you opt for a paper check, it could be weeks or months before it's delivered to your home.