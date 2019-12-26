Get a new pet for Christmas? Time, patience are key

The gift of a pet Christmas morning can further brighten an already celebratory day and mark the start of a special family relationship that lasts as long as the pet lives. Unfortunately, within weeks after Christmas, the gift can also add to an increased population in animal shelters.

Following the holiday season, pet shelters and humane societies usually see an uptick in animals being relinquished. Without discouraging pets as gifts, advocates for the animals offer tips before you consider going to the shelter with the thought of surprising a loved one.

Giving a pet for Christmas can be a positive, life-saving idea, but communication from the giver and an understanding from the new pet owner about what's involved is critical, advocates say.

"There's been a common misconception for years that pets as presents are a terrible idea and you shouldn't do it," Wichita Animal Action League Founder Sarah Coffman says. "We don't believe that. There's been tons of documentation that pets as presents is perfectly okay and it saves lives as long as the person who is getting the pet as a present is expecting it, and maybe has a say in what they're getting as far as energy level and what they can commit to."

With shelters expecting the uptick in pets that were gifts, Coffman encourages new pet owners to be patient and not give up if the situation doesn't immediately work out like they'd hoped.

"Keep in mind that it takes at least three weeks to settle in, so you might see a drastically different animal in three weeks than what you received (On Christmas)," Coffman says.

Also, she says, it's important to remember that pets, like people, will have good and bad days.

If your new pet is a dog, Coffman encourages a visit with a trainer. No matter what kind of pet you have, she says you should give it a chance because while you may be saving the pet from the shelter, it could even save you in the long run.

"People who own pets are healthier. They're happier. Their blood pressure is lower," Coffman says.