Get ready for Spring

Temperatures are going to be about 15 degree warmer than normal for much of the area. As often the case, the warmth comes with a price. South winds will increase throughout the afternoon and could gust as high as 40 mph in central and eastern Kansas. Highs will be up around 70 for most of the state.

Look for mild weather to continue on Sunday, even with a cold front passing through the state through the afternoon. There will be a few more clouds at the end of the weekend. The winds will die down and turn to the north later in the day.

Expect cooler weather early next week, but for much of the state, it remains dry. Highs will be in the 40s on Monday and then warm into the 50s for Tuesday. A warming trend begins Wednesday and continues through the weekend with highs in the 60s.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny, windy and unseasonably warm. Wind: S 10-25g. High: 73.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. Low: 46.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, not as windy. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 69.

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Wind: NE 10-20; gusty. Low: 37.

Mon: High: 49 Mostly cloudy and breezy.

Tue: High: 53 Low: 33 Mostly cloudy.

Wed: High: 64 Low: 34 Mostly sunny and mild.

Thu: High: 66 Low: 39 Sunny and warm

Fri: High: 63 Low: 36 Partly cloudy and breezy.

Sat: High: 66 Low: 40 Mostly sunny and windy.