Get ready for Winter weather this week

A taste of winter is on the way with much colder temps and some snow possible in the week ahead. A cold front is moving through Kansas this morning, and is the start of a downward slide in temperatures this week.

Highs Today will reach the upper 30s for the northwest, the 40s for southwest and north central Kansas, and the low to mid 50s for the south central part of the state.

Cold air will continue to take over through the rest of the week. Highs on Monday will drop into the 30s and low 40s. Light snow will be possible Monday across northwestern and north-central Kansas, ending in the afternoon with most locations only seeing a dusting to 1" of accumulation. No snow in the immediate forecast for Wichita.

We'll stay in the 30s and 40s on Tuesday with snow possible in the northwest Tuesday night and a rain/snow -wintry mix- possible for the rest of Kansas. The chance for snow and a wintry mix remains in the forecast through midday Thursday. Highs will be in the 30s statewide Wednesday and Thursday. Some accumulating snow is possible across northern and western Kansas. Overall, confidence has increased on the timing of the wintry weather Tuesday through Thursday, however precipitation types and amounts have a much higher degree of uncertainty- at this time.

Sunshine will return for the end of the work week with highs in the 40s Friday and the 50s next weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Wind: NE 10-15; gusty. High: 56.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: NE 10-15; gusty. Low: 34.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with afternoon/evening sprinkles/drizzle. Wind: N 10-15; gusty. High: 40.

Monday night: Off/on drizzle, light wintry mix possible. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 25.

Tue: High: 42 Mostly cloudy, light rain in the afternoon, rain/snow mix overnight.

Wed: High: 37 Low: 30 Mostly cloudy with periods of wintry mix possible, changing to light snow overnight.

Thu: High: 35 Low: 25 Morning light snow and flurries then partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 47 Low: 24 Sunny.

Sat: High: 52 Low: 27 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 55 Low: 32 Sunny and mild.