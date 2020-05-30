Get ready, here comes Summer

Under mainly sunny skies today, south to southeast winds will be gusty into the afternoon with highs ranging from around 80 in south central Kansas, to the 90s in the far west. Look for an isolated storm chance in the northwest Saturday night, but much of the state won't get any rain this weekend.

Sunday looks a bit hotter with highs in the mid to upper 80s for central Kansas and 90s across the west. The week ahead generally looks dry with 90s in the forecast as meteorological summer begins June 1st. Next chance for a few storms will arrive mid to late week as a weak stationary front develops across Kansas. Overall, rainfall amounts will be less than 0.25", if you're lucky

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: A few clouds, otherwise mostly sunny. Wind: SE 10-15; gusty. High: 83.

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 61.

Tomorrow: A few morning clouds, then mostly sunny and breezy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 84.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: SE 10-15. Low: 65.

Mon: High: 89 Mostly sunny and windy.

Tue: High: 90 Low: 68 Partly cloudy; breezy.

Wed: High: 91 Low: 70 Partly cloudy; scattered evening-overnight storms.

Thu: High: 91 Low: 69 Partly cloudy; scattered evening storms.

Fri: High: 90 Low: 70 AM storms, then becoming mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: High: 92 Low: 70 Mostly sunny, windy.