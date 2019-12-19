Getting gusty again Thursday afternoon

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it’s not quite as cold out the door this morning, but winter weather attire remains required with temperatures in the 20s and wind chills in the teens. Later today we turn on the wind machine as gusts approach 30 mph. Otherwise the warming trend continues as we climb into the low 50s.

Get ready for a fantastic Friday as we return to mainly sunny skies, a lighter wind, and high temperatures several degrees above average.

Unseasonably warm weather is on tap this weekend! High temperatures near 60 degrees on Saturday will climb well into the 60s on Sunday. A few record highs are possible, but probably not in Wichita as we’d have to warm into the 70s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: More sun than clouds; becoming breezy. Wind: S 15-25g. High: 53.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 29.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny. Wind: S 10-15. High: 52.

Tomorrow Night: Clear; seasonably cold. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 27.

Sat: High: 58. Low: 34. Sunny and warmer.

Sun: High: 64. Low: 40. Mostly sunny, breezy and unseasonably warm.

Mon: High: 66. Low: 42. Breezy and warm.

Tue: High 54. Low: 41. Windy; chance of showers late.

Wed: High: 53. Low: 35. Windy; chance of showers early.