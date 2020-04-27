Girl Scouts donate 500 boxes of cookies to Ascension Via Christi

Those working on the frontline of COVID-19 at Ascension Via Christi received a sweet treat from the Girls Scouts.

The organization donated 500 boxes of Girl Scout cookies as a thank you to the caregivers. The donation was part of Cookies for Courage, an initiative recognizing health care providers, first responders, city and county workers, grocery store clerks, and other essential workers.

“We are delighted to deliver Girl Scout cookies to our Ascension Via Christi heroes, thanks to the generosity of Kansans,” said Liz Workman, chief executive officer of Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland. “Girl Scout’s goal is to provide the comfort of a tasty treat and to show our deep appreciation to thousands of courageous essential workers across the state.”

Kansans can purchase cookies for frontline workers at $5 per package or $60 per case. All proceeds from Cookies for Courage support leadership experiences for Girl Scouts across 80 counties in Kansas.

To donate to Cookies for Courage, go to kansasgirlscouts.org.